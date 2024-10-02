Charli XCX to Guest Star in Benito Skinner’s ‘Overcompensating’ Comedy Series at Prime Video

Pop star Charlie XCX is set to guest star in Benito Skinner’s “Overcompensating” comedy series at Amazon’s Prime Video.

Skinner, widely known as his internet persona @bennydrama, shared the casting news in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“Wrapped on Season 1 of ‘Overcompensating!’ This cast and crew are my heroes and they made this little thing in my head so big, so funny, so sad, so beautiful and dare I say … so sexy!” the comedian wrote. “I am so lucky to get to do this and I hope I make you all proud! See you f–kers soon on @primevideo. I think you are going to love it as much as we loved making it. Oh, and if you thought @charli_xcx was only doing the music …”

On top of starring in “Overcompensating,” Charlie XCX will also serve as executive music producer and will craft the show’s soundtrack, as previously announced with the series order.

In addition to Charli XCX, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco and Rish Shah are also co-starring with Skinner in the cast.

The college-set series tells the “chaotic” story of “Benny (Skinner), a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he becomes fast friends with Carmen (Baram), a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs. With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka and fake IDs. Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are,” according to Prime Video’s official description.

Skinner, who created the series, also wrote it and will serve as executive producer. Jonah Hill, Matt Dines and Ali Goodwin will executive produce for Strong Baby. The series is produced by A24 and Amazon MGM Studios.

Amazon Studios announced the news that it would be developing the comedy series in November 2022.

Charli XCX was also previously announced to co-star in two upcoming feature film projects, “Faces of Death” for Legendary and Gregg Araki thriller “I Want Your Sex.”





The post Charli XCX to Guest Star in Benito Skinner’s ‘Overcompensating’ Comedy Series at Prime Video appeared first on TheWrap.