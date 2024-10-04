Charli XCX Reveals Features for ‘Brat’ Remix Album Include Ariana Grande, Julian Casablancas, Tinashe and More

At last, Charli XCX has revealed the features on her upcoming “Brat” remix album: Ariana Grande, Julian Casablancas, BB Trickz, Bon Iver, Bladee, the 1975, the Japanese House, Tinashe, Shygirl, Jon Hopkins and Caroline Polachek, in addition to previously released remixes.

Dubbed the “Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat” album, the 16-song edition contains five previously released remixes of songs from the original album including “360” with Robyn and Yung Lean, “Von dutch” with Addison Rae, “Girl, so confusing” with Lorde, “Guess” with Billie Eilish and “Talk Talk” with Troye Sivan (A.G. Cook contributes across “Brat”).

The names of the featured artists were revealed on lime green-colored billboards that began popping up in cities everywhere earlier this week. Some features were easier to confirm than others, as photoshopped versions of the billboards spread like wildfire on TikTok and X.

The fake billboards advertised features with everyone from Rosalía to internet personality Trisha Paytas (both, obviously, not featured). Charli confirmed the actual featured guests by posting a collage of the real billboards on Friday night.

Released on June 7, “Brat” became a critically acclaimed album, generating a cultural moment that even impacted Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign. The album was submitted in various categories across the 2025 Grammys, including submissions for album of the year, best dance/electronic album and best engineered album, non-classical.

Charli has been on the “Sweat” tour with Sivan over the last few weeks. The trek his arenas across North America, including a date at L.A.’s Kia Forum on Oct. 15.

Brat and it’s completely different but also still brat feat: pic.twitter.com/Bn6HD2LRiE — Charli (@charli_xcx) October 4, 2024

