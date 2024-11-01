Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Rosalía, and Addison Rae Dance to "Aquamarine" at Kendall Jenner's Halloween Party

Kendall Jenner threw her annual Halloween party last night (we'll get to her costume in a moment, please hold), and the invite list was pretty stacked. Specifically, with Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, Rosalía, and Addison Rae, all of whom showed up together and filmed a TikTok of themselves chilling to Addison's new song "Aquamarine." And when I say "song" I mean cultural movement/lifestyle.

For those wondering, Charli appears to be dressed as a character from 2006's Masters of Horror episode "Imprint." Meanwhile, Troy is obviously channeling Addison (specifically, the viral pap walk she did reading Britney Spears' memoir).

Other celebs in attendance at the party? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly showed up, as did Camila Cabello. And of course Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner attended, dressed as Lizzie and Isabella from Lizzy Mcguire.

This was Kendall's second outfit for the day—she also dressed as Paris Hilton for a Simple Life themed shoot with Hailey Bieber, which involved them recreating Nicole's iconic speech to the dude who called them "dumb and dumber." (Side note: Paris commented on this TikTok with "Icons recognize icons 💅🏼 Obsessed with this!")

For a full list of celebrity costumes (which we'll be adding to as more pop up), head...

Kay, if you need me I'll be loudly singing "Aquamarine / Honey, dive into me / I'm not hiding anymore / I won't hide" as I attempt to take off last night's Halloween makeup.

