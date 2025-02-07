Charlie Brooks’ Dancing On Ice partner becomes latest injured

Dancing On Ice professional skater Eric Radford will skip this weekend’s show, becoming the latest competitor to get an injury this year.

The 40-year-old Olympic gold medallist from Canada has been partnered with EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks since the ITV competition began last month.

A statement to the Dancing On Ice Instagram said: “Unfortunately, Eric Radford has sustained an injury during rehearsals. Following medical advice, he will not be able to skate with Charlie Brooks this week.

“(Ice dancer) Brendyn Hatfield will skate with Charlie. We wish Eric a quick recovery and hope to see him back on the ice next week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post also wishes “Eric a speedy recovery”, along with thanking “Brendyn for stepping in this week”.

Vanessa Bauer was forced to withdraw from the rest of the series after tearing ligaments in “an accident” backstage last week, leaving TV personality Chris Taylor to skate with new partner Robin Johnstone.

Comedian Josh Jones left the competition early after twisting his ankle in September.

Radford and Brooks scored 31 points last weekend for a performance inspired by singer Adele, moving Brooks’ daughter Kiki to tears in the crowd.

Eric Radford competing for Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics with Meagan Duhamel (Mike Egerton/PA)

During movie week, they earned 27 points with a routine that recreated the pottery scene from 1990s romance Ghost.

Their first skate was to Abba classic Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight), which was praised by judge Jayne Torvill as a “great performance” and received 26 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brooks, 43, is best known for her role as Janine Butcher in BBC soap EastEnders and has also appeared in The Bill, Wired and Bleak House.

She won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special in 2011 and ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012.

Radford competed at three Winter Olympics, winning a silver medal as part of the Canadian team at Sochi in 2014, a bronze in the mixed pairs figure skating and a gold in the mixed team event at PyeongChang in 2018. He was unplaced in the Beijing 2022 Games.