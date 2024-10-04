Charlie Cooper discovered secret dogging spot while investigating terrifying folk tale in new series

Charlie Cooper revealed he made a “terrifying” discovery as he uncovered some of the UK's more eccentric myths and legends in his new show, Myth Country.

The BAFTA-winner, 35, has teamed up with the BBC again for his new three-part series as he explores UFOs over Wiltshire, tries to uncover King Arthur’s resting place and prove other British folklore tales.

One notable quest sees Cooper attempt to spot Black Shuck, a giant dog with demonic red eyes that's said to roam the hills of East Anglia if local lore is to be believed.

Reflecting on his search for the elusive animal, the writer admitted that while they weren’t fortunate in proving the tale, they found something equally, if not sinister in the spot it was last seen - a site dogging site.

“Not great, didn’t find anything obviously but it was a great excuse to camp in the van which I do love,” he shared during a screening for the series, which The Standard was in attendance.

He added: “We set up a few camera traps but there was a sinister incident we happened to be camping on which was actually a bit of a dogging hotspot.

Cooper pictured with his AA-turned-turned camper van (4th October 2024)

“A car turned up a 2am and flashed its lights, which again you’ll see in the episode.

“It’s quite sort of poignant, that the most terrifying thing about a phantom dog is not the phantom dog but f**king doggers man, actual human beings - they’re the worst,” he quipped.

In the show, the Gloucestershire native journeys across the UK in his converted AA camper van to explore what he describes as "quirky little historical places."

The TV star also revealed that he was inspired to pursue the series as it brought all his passions together in one show.

“I’ve always done scripted so the idea of not having to write a script for six months sounded good,” he joked. “But it’s also a show that indulges in all my passions and I can’t tell you how much I loved doing it. It felt like the perfect thing.”

While he maybe known for his comedic talent and writing, Cooper explained how he and his sister, Daisy May Cooper, are “obsessed with anything paranormal”.

He continued: “For me in particular, I’ve also loved history and nature and I feel like folklore just combines those two things really nicely - and then I think in particular, writing This Country was a real deep dive into what was it like growing up in rural Gloucestershire and it makes you think how utterly bizarre somewhere like it is.”

Charlie Cooper’s Myth Country airs Friday, October 4 at 9pm on BBC Three