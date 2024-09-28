Charlie Hunnam Will Play Notorious Serial Killer Ed Gein in 'Monster' Season 3

Audiences are still be processing Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, but Netflix and Ryan Murphy are already thinking about the third season of their true crime anthology series.

Here's what we know so far about Monster season 3—which will focus on serial killer Ed Gein:

Charlie Hunnam will star as Ed Gein.

Actor Charlie Hunnam, perhaps best known for his role as Jax on Sons of Anarchy, will take on the role of the notorious serial killer. No other roles have been announced yet.

Edward "Ed" Gein, born in 1906, was known as the "Butcher of Plainfield." He was arrested in November 1957 after the disappearance of Bernice Worden, a local hardware store owner. After authorities searched his property, they found a collection of human organs and clothing and accessories made out of body parts. Per Biography, "he admitted to digging up numerous corpses in order to cut off body parts, practice necrophilia, and fashion masks and suits out of skin to wear around the home." Gein admitted to the murders of Worden and another woman, Mary Hogan, and was suspected in many other disappearances.

Gein has loomed large in Hollywood; he inspired the characters of Norman Bates in Psycho, Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs, and Leatherface in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.



Production will begin in October 2024.

Netflix confirmed that production will begin next month; no premiere date has been set yet.

We'll update this as soon as we learn more about Monster season three.





