Charlie ‘the King’ Hurley, formidable Irish defender who was revered by Sunderland fans – obituary

Telegraph Obituaries
Charlie Hurley in a Sunderland shirt in 1964: that year he was named runner-up to Bobby Moore as Footballer of the Year
Charlie Hurley in a Sunderland shirt in 1964: that year he was named runner-up to Bobby Moore as Footballer of the Year

Charlie Hurley, who has died aged 87, was an Irish footballer who won 40 caps for the Republic of Ireland and achieved cult status among Sunderland supporters for his indomitable performances in the centre-half position.

Hurley’s main focus was defence, but once he headed his first goal for the club on Boxing Day 1960 – after 123 barren appearances – the Roker Park crowd chanted “Char-lie! Char-lie!” every time he ventured into the opposition 18-yard area.

The 6ft 2in, 14st Hurley’s aerial power turned every set-piece into the possibility of a goal. He scored 26 in 401 matches for Sunderland and made many more for colleagues.

Sunderland supporters, who dubbed him “The King”, voted him the club’s Player of the Century in a poll to mark their centenary in 1979. Songs celebrating him still echo around the Stadium of Light, where fans pose for photos by the Charlie Hurley Gates.

Charles John Hurley was born in Cork on October 4 1936. When he was seven months old his parents moved to Rainham, Essex ,where he went on to represent the county schools side.

After a failed trial at Arsenal, he played for West Ham’s youth team yet declined to sign for them because his £4/10s wage as an apprentice tool-maker at the Ford car plant was £1 more than West Ham offered.

Millwall of the Third Division (South) lured him from Dagenham in 1953 and he began to attract the interest of the international selectors. In 1957, 11 days after Ireland had lost 5-1 to England in a World Cup qualifier at Wembley, with Manchester United’s Tommy Taylor scoring a hat-trick, Hurley made his debut in the return in Dublin.

So effectively did the 20-year-old shackle Taylor that Ireland held a third-minute lead until England equalised in second-half stoppage time. Hurley’s display alerted First Division clubs and four months later he left Millwall, whose followers would also vote him their best-ever player in 2007.

Hurley in action for Sunderland against Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1966
Hurley in action for Sunderland against Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1966

A £20,000 fee took him to Wearside. He started wretchedly, scoring an own goal as Sunderland were thrashed 7-0 by Stanley Matthews-inspired Blackpool in his first outing. Burnley won 6-0 in his second.

Gradually, though, he learnt to play to his strengths – as well as being commanding in the air, he was skilful, and passed the ball well – and found ways to compensate for a lack of pace.

Despite his growing influence and assurance Sunderland were relegated after 58 consecutive seasons in the top flight. The club’s manager Alan Brown rebuilt the squad around his defensive rock. Brian Clough, a prolific scorer at Middlesbrough, arrived in 1961, saying he had moved so he did not have to be marked by Hurley again.

Hurley, who captained Ireland in 21 internationals, took the same role when Sunderland won promotion in 1963-64. He was named runner-up to Bobby Moore in the Footballer of the Year award, receiving 30 votes compared with the winner’s 49.

Hurley challenges Luton Town's Joe McBride at Kenilworth Road in 1960
Hurley challenges Luton Town's Joe McBride at Kenilworth Road in 1960

Knee injuries affected his mobility, however, and at West Ham in 1968 his direct opponent Geoff Hurst scored six in an 8-0 rout. In 1969, soon after his final game for Sunderland, he left on a free transfer for Second Division Bolton, where he spent three seasons before retiring as a player.

Having had experience as player-manager of Ireland – presiding in 1967 over a 2-1 success in Czechoslovakia that he called “the greatest win I ever had” – in 1971 he entered club management with Reading, then in the lower reaches of the Fourth Division.

He finally secured promotion in 1975-76, but is remembered more fondly by supporters for discovering Reading’s own ultimate cult hero, Robin Friday, at non-League Hayes.

A hugely gifted striker, and a drinker, smoker and brawler, Friday was “the biggest talent I ever signed”, Hurley said, “and a nutter”. He had been sold on to Cardiff before Hurley resigned at half-time during a home defeat by Bury in 1977.

Hurley became a sales manager in Hertfordshire. He made occasional but rapturously acclaimed visits to Sunderland, and after the final match at Roker in 1997 he was invited to dig up the centre circle before it was re-laid at the Stadium of Light.

Charlie Hurley married Joan Gale in 1959. They had two daughters, Tracy and Joanne.

Charlie Hurley, born October 4 1936, died April 22 2024

