Charlize Theron to Receive Giving Tree Award at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala: 'Deeply Honored'

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron is set to be this year's recipient of the Giving Tree Award at the Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell.

On Monday, the nonprofit shared that they will honor the Mad Max: Fury Road actress, 49, with the award, which is given annually to a female public figure who has demonstrated exceptional commitment to improving the lives of children in need.

Theron is receiving the award for her involvement in issues spanning from the prevention of gender-based violence and HIV among young people to LGTBQI rights and youth development. The star, who is also a mom of two, is a United Nations Messenger of Peace and the founder of the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP), a foundation that aims to invest in and advance the health and safety of young people in Southern Africa.

Since launching in 2007, CTAOP-supported programs have touched more than 4.1 million young people with sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence prevention programs.

Vera Anderson/WireImage Charlize Theron in 2018

"I am deeply honored to be receiving the Giving Tree Award from Baby2Baby," Theron said in a statement. "Their dedication to serving women, children and families across the country is nothing short of inspiring. Through my work with CTAOP, I have seen first hand the power we all can have when we invest in young people and their communities, and completely share in their mission to work towards a more equitable world."

"We are thrilled to honor Charlize with The Giving Tree Award at this year's Baby2Baby Gala," Baby2Baby co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof said. "We are inspired by her unwavering commitment to children, both in her own life and through her philanthropic work through the Charlize Theron Outreach Project and around the world."

"Charlize has been a lifelong champion for vulnerable women and girls, and as a women-led organization serving families with predominantly single mothers, we admire her dedication and look forward to celebrating her on our most important night of the year."

Theron is mom to daughters Jackson, 11, and August, 7.

Past honorees include Salma Hayek Pinault, Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Bryant, Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Alba, Jennifer Garner and Drew Barrymore.

Sponsors for the gala include Paul Mitchell, as well as Merit, Volvo Car USA, Velocity Black and Summer Fridays. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 9 in Los Angeles.

