The Charlo Twins Are Causing a Ruckus in the Boxing World

Note: This story appeared in the fall 2018 issue of GQ Style. After the magazine went to press, news broke that Jermell Charlo had been arrested and indicted on one count of third-degree-felony domestic violence. This story has been updated with additional reporting.

“Bruh, look what you did.” Jermall Charlo was pointing to a tiny red speck on the white sleeve of his Gucci polo.

Jermell Charlo, his twin brother, glanced up from his plate of ravioli—the sauce was the same color as the speck. “I owe you now?”

“I need 500,” Jermall said. He wasn't kidding, but he wasn't not kidding, either. This is how the Charlo brothers talk, especially to each other: in a constant torrent of provocations, always probing for weakness.

Jermall Charlo is a 28-year-old middleweight (160 pounds) boxing champion from Houston, and Jermell is almost exactly the same, except that he is one minute younger and, when he fights, six pounds lighter—a junior middleweight (154 pounds). Boxing championships can be dubious: A number of different organizations distribute championship belts, not always wisely. But these two are unanimously recognized as top-five fighters in their respective divisions and rising stars: accomplished and brash, known roughly equally for impressive victories and nonstop trash talk.

More

The twins were at a fancy Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, where Jermell, notwithstanding the ravioli, was cutting weight for his next fight, which was about a week away. The fight was at the Staples Center, where the Lakers play, although it was not the main event; Jermell's name and face were on billboards around town, but not very prominently. He claimed he didn't care. “It's a doubleheader,” he said, and he boasted that fans might leave once he was done. He was fighting a respected veteran named Austin Trout, whom Jermall had already beaten, by 12-round decision, in 2016. Jermell was planning to win by knockout, thereby outdoing his big brother—maybe even proving he was the big brother.

At lunch, this suggestion did not go unchallenged. “You ain't bigger than me,” Jermall said.

In response, Jermell flexed, and gazed meaningfully at his left biceps.

Sam Watson, a garrulous boxing executive who has worked closely with the brothers, examined them both and burst out laughing. “Man!” he said. “You niggas look the exact same size to me.”

More

The Charlo brothers have been boxing most of their lives: They are technically skilled, but they also fight with the kind of meanness that encourages fans to get carried away and to believe that the two guys in the ring are trying to settle a score, rather than just trying to win an athletic competition. Perhaps because they are twins, and because they started young, they are used to being thought of as tagalong kids—and are sick of it. They seem convinced that they are never given enough respect or attention.

Story Continues