Charlotte airport still facing over 200 delays and cancellations from Hurricane Debby

Hurricane Debby wreaked havoc on travel plans over the weekend at Charlotte’s airport, and as of Monday morning, there were over 210 delays or cancellations out of one of the world’s busiest airports.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, more than 150 flights were canceled at Charlotte Douglas International Airport and another 63 were delayed, according FlightAware, an online website providing real-time information. Over the weekend, Charlotte Douglas had a total of 1,651 canceled or delayed.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Debby made landfall in Steinhatchee, Florida, around 7 a.m. Monday, bringing several feet of storm surge and 80 mph sustained winds to Florida’s Big Bend region.

American Airlines is monitoring the track of Hurricane Debby, according to spokeswoman Bri Harper. The company which accounts for about 87% of all flights out of CLT, issued a travel alert allowing customers whose travel plans are affected to rebook without change fees.

Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com or by contacting reservations at 800-433-7300 in the United States or Canada.

Due to storm conditions, American Airlines has canceled Florida operations in Gainesville, Sarasota and Tallahassee through 12 p.m. Monday. The airline resumed operations in Key West, Florida, Harper said.

“American will continue tracking this system with our customers’ and team members’ safety top of mind,” Harper said in a statement to The Charlotte Observer.

Hurricane Debby made landfall in Florida’s Big Bend region on Monday at 7 a.m.

The weekend scene at CLT

Multiple flights coming into Charlotte were delayed over the weekend, initially because of weather concerns, passengers were told. Pilots were told to keep planes on the tarmac, some up to two hours after landing and initially were not allowed to dock at the gates.

Passengers were told there was congestion with too many planes arriving in at the same time, because of earlier delays, which caused the bottlenecks. Many passengers missed connections.

Inside the terminal, after deplaning, lines for getting to the gates seemed to snake all the way back to the TSA check points, frustrating many travelers.

Terminal C near the American Airlines counter at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, shortly before midnight. Hundreds of passenger were waiting on lines to get to their gates to board planes. As many as 490 flights were delayed over the weekend, many of which were due to Hurricane Debby.

Observer editor Lisa Vernon-Sparks contributed to this story.

This is a developing story