Charlotte Brown: Father urges daughter's killer to tell 'truth' about speedboat death ahead of prison release

A grieving father has asked his daughter’s killer to reveal the truth about what happened to her during a speedboat incident on the River Thames.

Graham Brown, 60, has asked Jack Shepherd to reveal what happened to his daughter Charlotte ahead of his release from prison.

The father of three daughters has never believed Shepherd’s story that Charlotte, 24, had taken the controls of a boat shortly before it crashed in December 2015.

Mr Brown told Sky News: “Shepherd has never said what really happened that night. And what he has said conflicts with what we know did happen and what came out in the trial.

”The pure fact that he took my daughter out on a dodgy speedboat at 10 o'clock at night, without lifejackets, on a very dangerous stretch of the River Thames and accelerated up to 30 knots, and then to turn around and say, it was her fault…“

Shepherd, 35, has previously said he did not believe he was responsible for Charlotte’s death and claimed it was her actions that caused the tragedy.

He is expected to be freed automatically from jail next month after completing half of his 10-year sentence for Charlotte's manslaughter and a separate, unrelated assault in a pub.

Mr Brown said: ”My daughter would not have been driving that boat. In my own mind, I'm fairly confident that she thought it was just going to meander, turn around, and go back.

“She would have had no idea what he was going to do. She would have been absolutely terrified.”

Mr Brown added that he had no wish to speak to Shepherd on his release, but hoped he would offer a full explanation for what happened on the night Charlotte died.

He said: "I wish he would just be able to tell the truth and state clearly what happened. I feel that he will never do that."

Charlotte had met Shepherd on a dating app and he had taken her to a restaurant at the Shard before taking her for a late-night ride along the Thames on his defective speedboat.

It was their first date.

The speeding boat hit a submerged tree, overturned and flung them both into the water.

They were rescued, but Charlotte was unconscious and later died.

Shepherd, a serial womaniser who had given rides to other women, told police they had drunk champagne and Charlotte had taken over the controls just before the collision near Wandsworth Bridge.

He fled the UK for Georgia after being charged with manslaughter by gross negligence but was sentenced in his absence to six years in jail.

He later gave himself up to authorities in the Georgian capital Tbilisi in January 2019 and was extradited and jailed at the Old Bailey in April that year for another four years for an attack on a pub barman in Devon.