Jeremy Dutcher wins the Polaris Music Prize for 'Motewolonuwok'

TORONTO — Jeremy Dutcher has won the Polaris Music Prize for his second album, “Motewolonuwok.”

For the first time in the award’s 19-year history, the $50,000 prize for best Canadian album of the year went to a previous Polaris winner.

Dutcher picked up the 2018 Polaris for his debut album, “Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa,” which featured the operatic tenor duetting in the Wolastoq language with archival recordings of his ancestors.

His latest album is a collection of songs Dutcher has described as confronting the nuances of the modern Indigenous experience, from its sorrow to its joy.

The Polaris is considered one of the country’s most prestigious music awards.

Previous winners include Haviah Mighty, Kaytranada, Pierre Kwenders and Debby Friday, who hosted this year’s proceedings.

The winner receives a $50,000 cash prize and heightened global awareness for their album.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press