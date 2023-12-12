Charlotte County man found dead in ATV crash

A 33-year-old Beaver Harbour man was found dead Sunday following an apparent ATV crash, police said.

In a press release Tuesday from St. George RCMP, officers say they responded at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 10 to a report of an ATV in the ditch at Deadmans Harbour Road, which connects Blacks Harbour and Beaver Harbour.

Police say the sole occupant of the ATV was found deceased nearby. According to the release, Eastern Charlotte Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also responded, and a member of the New Brunswick Coroner's Office is assisting with the investigation.

West District RCMP say they continue to investigate and are looking for witnesses, including "the occupants of a small black or silver car that briefly stopped at the crash scene," who may have information about the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could further the investigation is asked to contact St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), the P3 Mobile App, or at www.crimenb.ca.

Andrew Bates, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal