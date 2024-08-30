Charlotte COVID deaths, hospitalizations are on the rise, top health official says

COVID deaths and hospitalizations are rising in Charlotte at a time of the year cases typically decline, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Raynard Washington said Friday.

“Transmission is continuing to be high,” Washington said at a noon news conference. “People are in the hospital. COVID is not gone.”

He urged everyone to get the COVID vaccine or a booster shot.

His department is still waiting for state case data on the latest number of COVID cases in the county, Washington said.

“But I do know anecdotally that some deaths have occurred in the county,” he said.

COVID deaths also are increasing across the state and nation, he said.

“So it’s important that people take the precautions available to us,” he said. “Get the vaccine. Stay home if you’re sick.”

Given the stiflingly hot weather of late, it may seem too early, but Mecklenburg County is entering respiratory viral season, Washington said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.