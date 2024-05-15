Charlotte man hits jackpot on $1 ticket in popular NC lottery game, officials say

A Charlotte man hit a jackpot on a $1 ticket in the popular Cash 5 game Tuesday night, N.C. lottery officials said.

Malkhaz Dzhobadze claimed his $1,159,355 prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Wednesday, according to a lottery news release. After taxes, he took home $828,943, officials said.

Dzhobadze bought the ticket at a Food Lion on Idlewild Road in Charlotte.

He matched all of the white balls in the drawing, beating odds of 1 in 962,598, according to the lottery. The numbers were 4, 5, 19, 23 and 29, according to the Cash 5 page on the lottery website.

The ticket was the first to hit a Cash 5 jackpot over $1 million since September, according to the lottery. The total win amounted to $1,159,355, officials said.

Wednesday night’s jackpot reset to $100,000.

Cash 5 and five other N.C. lottery games let players buy their tickets at a retailer or online.