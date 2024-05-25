Charlotte woman’s video of ‘creepy’ children’s room draws millions of TikTok views

A Charlotte woman’s video of a creepy children’s room that she discovered in her cousin’s new home has drawn millions of views on TikTok.

“My cousin just bought a new home, and I’m scared,” Noelle Pierce says in the first of two videos she posted showing the room.

“What?” she says after turning the handle on a small door in a closet, revealing the children’s room. “And there’s two doors over there. I told her to padlock them because I think someone’s living in their house.

“Tell me this isn’t the most terrifying thing you’ve ever seen,” Pierce says in the video, which has drawn more than 13 million views on TikTok and a feature story in USA Today.

“How creepy it is”

In a follow-up video the next day, Pierce says her first video of the “weird, creepy sort of playroom area of the house ... went kind of viral.”

Her cousin hasn’t moved yet from Indiana, which is her home state, too, Pierce says in the second video. Pierce is a photographer who owns Reckless Revival Co. — “photography for the recklessly in love,” according to its website.

’”She was nice enough to text me the code to her new house, so I could go do a little tour for you guys, so you could see a little bit more about how creepy it is,” Pierce says in the second video.

In one room, she points the camera across to “what I’m assuming is attic access,” Pierce says. “If you look when I open this door, you see the hot water heater. Someone could easily live in this room. I’m just sayin’.

“That was actually the first door I looked in,” she says. “My cousin said, ‘Wait til you see what’s across the hall.’”

Pierce then goes into a closet and to a small door three feet off the floor that opens to the children’s room.

“I think the whole thing is still just a little weird,” she says in the video. “And in the Zillow link my cousin sent me before they bought this house, there are no pictures of this (children’s play) room.”

What’s more, Pierce says: “For everyone who said they had a similar little play room growing up, did they have weird little rivets in the floor and creepy, poorly drawn stencils on the wall?

“To everyone who says I was being dramatic, I watch a lot of true crime,” Pierce says at the end of the second video. “You should look up the case of Danny LaPlante, who hid in the walls. So there you have it.”

LaPlante, then 17, terrorized the family of a girl while secretly living in the walls of their home — a year before he murdered a pregnant woman and her two children in Townsend, Massachusetts, in December 1987.

Pierce told The Charlotte Observer on Instagram Saturday morning that she will share more, later in the day, about her reaction to the first video going viral.