Charlton fans delay League One match by throwing crisp packets on pitch in bizarre ownership protest

Charlton fans delayed their team's home clash against Fleetwood Town by launching packets of crisps onto the pitch.

In the latest instalment of an increasingly bizarre series of protests against Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet, supporters littered the turf at The Valley following reports that a member of staff had to seek special permission to eat a bag of crisps at their desk.

According to the Evening Standard, the snacking inquiry had to be made due to extreme cost-cutting measures in place at the League One club.

The newspaper reported earlier this week that staff have been told to avoid eating at their desks so not to make a mess because the working hours of cleaners have been reduced, with Mr Duchatelet doing everything he can to reduce spending as he seeks to sell the club.

Other saving methods reportedly include holding meetings in the dark to keep electricity bills low, not providing youth players with a complimentary breakfast, and backtracking on a promise to pay staff bonuses.

Mr Duchatelet - who took over in January 2014 - is believed to be overseeing operating losses of £10m a year and is not thought to be close to finding a buyer.

The crisp protest on Saturday will likely be followed by further demonstrations, with a fan group set up to campaign against the owner having already held a number of rallies and stunts.

Last year, some even made the trip to Mr Duchatelet's home town of Sint-Truiden to air their grievances.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Roland Duchatelet - which organised the crisps protest - told Sky Sports News the Belgian was "systematically destroying the club week-by-week".

"He needs to go and until he does we will make sure that he pays a price for the damage he is doing, by squeezing his revenue and running up policing and stewarding bills, as well as more direct action," they said.

"If the regime finds people having snacks at The Valley hard to swallow it seems only right to rub salt in its wounds."