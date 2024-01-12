Advertisement

Charm City Virtual elementary program at risk of budget cuts

Parents, students and educators rallied in front of Baltimore City Public Schools headquarters Thursday in an effort to save Charm City Virtual. The future of the program is up in the air as federal COVID-19 funding reaches its end. The school system pointed out that many other districts have ended their virtual learning programs. Parents argued that the more than 300 students who are still enrolled in the Baltimore City program deserve better.