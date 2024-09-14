“Charmed ”Cast“ ”Honors Shannen Doherty at 90s Con: 'She Had the Heart of a Lion'

On July 13, Doherty died at age 53 after years of living with cancer

Vera Anderson/WireImage Shannen Doherty in 2019

The cast of Charmed is paying a special tribute to Shannen Doherty.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, Rose McGowan, Dorian Gregory and Drew Fuller honored their late costar with a special live episode of their podcast, House of Halliwell, with guest Brian Austin Green.

"This sucks," Green, 51, said. "Shannen was f---ing tough. She was tough. I think of all the people in my life she was the one that just unapologetically was Shannen. I can see how it would be perceived by some people as brash, 'She's a b----' they used to say early on which drove me nuts. I knew that she had the biggest heart of everyone I knew, and she never intentionally set out to hurt anyone ... she just truly believed in what it is she believed."

Doherty herself had set up the podcast recording at 90s Con, which she was initially slated to attend. Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet on Friday afternoon, Fuller, 44, said the cast had instead flipped the moment into a celebration of life.



Jennifer Juneau Haupt The 'Charmed' cast and Brian Austin Green at 90s Con 2024

Sharing his memories, costar Gregory, 53, spoke to the ways Doherty was often "sharing joy."

"The beauty and vibrancy of this woman, that's something I have no words for," he said. "She leaves us with this: cherish every second of everyone you're surrounded by and you love. That's such a gift."



McGowan spoke to Doherty's fierce love for her fans, noting she had the "heart of a g------ lion."

"What a powerhouse," McGowan, 51, said, remembering their first meeting. "Seeing how she navigated — and how I've had to navigate — when people smear your reputation and create this box you can't f---ing get out of and it's not at all who you are. I can't prove it to people. What Shannen did for me, which was so incredible to watch, she kept engaging with people, she kept going forward."



Dozens of audience members came forward to share their memories of the star, too, speaking to her sweet disposition, how well she'd listen to the stories they shared with her and how she inspired them.

Richard Cartwright /The WB Television Network / Courtesy Everett Collection Holly Marie Combs, Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano on a 1998 episode of 'Charmed'

On July 13, Doherty died after years of living with cancer. She was 53.



"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Doherty's longtime publicist Leslie Sloane confirmed in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE on Sunday, July 14.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," Sloane concluded

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and spoke candidly to PEOPLE in November 2023 about her stage 4 breast cancer, which had by then spread to her bones, saying that she didn't "want to die."

“I’m not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better,” she told PEOPLE. "I’m just not — I’m not done.”

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Shannen Doherty

Following her March 2015 diagnosis, the actress revealed just over two years later in April 2017 that she had gone into remission, however, by 2019, the cancer returned. Doherty announced her diagnosis of metastatic stage 4 cancer publicly in 2020. Then, in June of 2023, the actress shared that the cancer had spread to her brain and that she had undergone surgery.

Earlier in the day at 90s Con on Sept. 14, the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210 also got together and remembered Doherty.

"I have a friend right now who is really sick with cancer, and she said that Shannen really inspired her," costar Gabrielle Carteris said. "I think that her legacy is truly making a difference for those who are struggling to know that there’s hope."

90s Con Florida is occurring through Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla.



