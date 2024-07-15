Charmed star Alyssa Milano pays tribute to late Shannen Doherty

Charmed star Alyssa Milano has paid tribute to her former co-star Alyssa Milano, following her death aged 53.

The two actors are best known for playing sisters Phoebe (Milano) and Prue Halliwell (Doherty) alongside Holly Marie Combs' Piper in the long-running supernatural series about three witches.

Doherty passed away on Sunday (July 14) following a lengthy battle with breast cancer, with Milano remembering her on-screen sister in a press statement.

"It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core [she] was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of," Milano said.

"She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."

In 2001, Doherty's character was killed off during season three's dramatic finale, which saw Prue killed by demonic assassin Shax.

She was replaced by Rose McGowan on the show, who played The Charmed Ones' half-sister Paige Matthews.

In her own tribute, McGowan said that Doherty had "the heart of a lion", adding: "Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.

She also described Doherty as "a soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts."

Doherty was also known for her role as Brenda Walsh on Beverly Hills, 90210 and its subsequent spin-offs.



Her death was announced by her publicist Leslie Sloane, who said she was a "devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie".

Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. Two years later, she announced she was in remission following treatment and surgery.

In February 2020, she confirmed the cancer had returned and progressed to stage 4. Last June, Doherty announced that the cancer had further spread, and a scan had detected metastasis in her brain.

Her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jason Priestly was also among those paying tribute, saying: he was "shocked and saddened to hear about the passing of my friend Shannen.

"She was a force of nature and I will miss her. Sending love and light to her family in this dark time."

