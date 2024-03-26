Charred cars left after gang attack in Haiti

STORY: Garage worker Moral Masse expressed his shock to Reuters. "We can't count the number of burnt vehicles," he said. "The garage was filled with cars."

According to local media, at least 100 cars parked in several garages in Port-au-Prince were set on fire by armed gangs on Sunday night. The arson attacks also targeted mattress and furniture warehouses as well as a building housing a local court, the reports added.

Smoke could still be seen billowing from the damaged garages, as armoured vehicles patrolled nearby streets on Monday.

Foreign departures from Haiti have picked up recently as the country's political future hangs in limbo, with armed gangs expanding their control over the capital and further afield.

The conflict has killed thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands. A wave of attacks this month has included raids on police stations and the international airport, which has led to the suspension of commercial flights.