In charts: How Sunak delivered worst Tory defeat in modern history

Rishi Sunak is on track to lead the Tories to their worst-ever election result, with the party winning just 131 seats, according to the exit poll.

The Prime Minister would oversee a decimation of the Conservative ranks unparalleled in the party’s 190-year history.

Such a result would eclipse the rout the Tories suffered under Arthur Balfour at the 1906 election, when they managed to win 156 seats.

The worst result in the party’s modern history came under Sir John Major in 1997, when it returned 165 MPs in the last Labour landslide.

The Tory collapse is demonstrated by the party being on course to suffer its biggest loss of parliamentary seats in a single election night.

According to the exit poll, some 241 constituencies are set to fall – far worse than the 178 Sir John lost in the 1997 defeat.

Until now, the highest number of seats the Tories had lost at an election was in 1945, when they surrendered 189 under Sir Winston Churchill.

Sir Keir is on course to become only the seventh Labour politician to be prime minister and the fifth party leader to win a majority in an election. He is set to have a majority of 170, the second biggest in his party’s history behind the 179-strong one secured by Sir Tony Blair in 1997.

Sir Tony went on to win another huge majority, of 167, at the subsequent election in 2001. Clement Attlee won a majority of 145 in 1945.

