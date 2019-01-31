The Chase contestants stun Bradley Walsh by making history on the show

From Digital Spy

The Chase has broken new ground and made history, and it’s not due to Bradley Walsh laughing at the questions.

Instead, two contestants both smashed the cashbuilder round, correctly answering 10 questions each.

It’s the first time two players have ever won £10,000 consecutively on the ITV quiz show.



Photo credit: ITV More

"I don't remember that happening – ever! First two out of the traps, 10 each,” host Bradley said.

And Chaser Paul Sinha agreed, saying: "I can't speak for any of the other Chasers, but that's definitely the first time two players have got two or more.”

Michael and Ross both went through to the final chase, and were joined by third contestant Joel, who took £5,000 through to the final.

In a tense final chase against The Sinnerman, the trio answered 20 questions correct and beat the Chaser.

This means the jubilant team scooped over £8,000 each.

Host Bradley is currently a very busy man, with commitments to both the ITV show and his role on Doctor Who.



Photo credit: ITV More

But it seems the former Coronation Street star needs a little help sometimes with the BBC show’s storylines, and often turns to the Chasers.

Speaking to Radio Times, three of the Chasers (Jenny Ryan, Shaun Wallace and Mark Labbett) revealed they've actually been helping Bradley understand "the concept of space-time".

“He’s still getting me to explain plots to him,” Jenny said, while Mark added that he'd explained the TARDIS to him by saying it was like his fridge, "bigger on the inside".

The Chase airs every weekday afternoon at 5pm on ITV.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.

('You Might Also Like',)