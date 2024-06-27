Chase involving U-Haul ends after robbery

Latest Stories
- The Canadian Press
Police identify family of four found dead in rural community near Windsor
ESSEX, ONTARIO, CANADA — Police confirmed Wednesday that four people found dead in a rural home in southwestern Ontario last week were members of the same family. The four have been identified as 41-year-old Carly Walsh, 42-year-old Steven Walsh, 13-year-old Madison Walsh and eight-year-old Hunter Walsh. Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow last Thursday after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside. Police said they cannot confir
- WPTV- West Palm Beach Scripps
Port St. Lucie mom sentenced to more than 21 life terms in prison for sex crimes against her children
A Port St. Lucie mother has been sentenced to 21 life terms in prison plus 800 years after being convicted of 'evil and horrific' sex crimes against her children.
- HuffPost
Nancy Pelosi Delivers Blistering 5-Word Trump Prediction
The former House speaker slammed the former president’s rhetoric after she was asked about her husband’s recovery from a 2022 hammer attack.
- CBC
Police say owner of Montreal motel was implicated in drug trade, sex trafficking
The owner of Motel St-Jacques, a 31-room guest house located on a dead-end street in western Montreal, where $45 bought a four-hour stay and $40 allegedly bought a bag of crack cocaine, profited from the prostitution and drug trade that took place there, according to police.The owner, Jitendrakumar Patel, who went by Jack, according to a police affidavit filed in Quebec court last week, helped undercover police officers buy drugs, including crack cocaine and fentanyl. The affidavit alleges he al
- The Canadian Press
Mounties seize 439 catalytic converters in B.C. theft, trafficking investigation
BURNABY, B.C. — Mounties in Burnaby, B.C., say they used undercover officers as part of a lengthy investigation into hundreds of stolen catalytic converters that they say were destined to be sent to the United States.
- The Canadian Press
'I'm sorry, God': Accused at Coutts border blockade cried when protest abandoned
LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Anthony Olienick, sitting alone in an empty police interrogation room, breaks down in tears when he learns the COVID-19 protest blockade at Coutts, Alta., has disbanded in part because of his arrest.
- Global News
B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn believes public should 'lighten up' about what he did
The man who killed his three children in Merritt more than 15 years ago was the focus of a BC Review Board hearing on the future of his custody and supervision. As Rumina Daya reports, the board heard that Allan Schoenborn, who has changed his name to Ken John Johnson, feels the public needs to "lighten up" about what he did.
- CNN
Texas parole board denies clemency to Ramiro Gonzales, to be executed Wednesday despite expert witness walking back testimony
Texas’ parole board on Monday denied clemency for death row inmate Ramiro Gonzales, who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for a 2001 murder, despite the fact a key expert witness no longer stands by his testimony at trial.
- Associated Press
He flipped off a trooper and got charged. Now Vermont is on the hook for $175,000
Vermont has agreed to pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit on behalf of a man who was charged with a crime for giving a state trooper the middle finger in 2018, the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday. The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by the ACLU of Vermont on behalf of Gregory Bombard, of St. Albans. Trooper Jay Riggen stopped Bombard’s vehicle in St. Albans on Feb. 9, 2018, because he believed Bombard had shown him the middle finger, according to the lawsuit.
- People
He Was Buried in 'Makeshift Tomb' Under Stairs for Nearly 8 Years. Prosecutors Think They Know Who Put Him There
The suspect allegedly the victim over the head with a frying pan, cut his throat with a box cutter and placed his body in a backyard storage area in 2014
- CNN
Mother of missing 12-year-old girl in North Carolina now considered a suspect in her disappearance, police say
The mother of missing 12-year-old Madalina Cojocari, who was last seen at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina, a town about 20 miles north of Charlotte, in November 2022, is now “considered a suspect in her disappearance,” according to an update from the Cornelius Police Department.
- CNN
Robert Crimo III, accused in July 4th parade mass shooting, backs out of plea deal in court hearing
Robert Crimo III, the man accused of opening fire from a rooftop onto Fourth of July parade revelers in Highland Park, Illinois, two years ago, backed out of a proposed plea deal in a dramatic court hearing Wednesday.
- The Canadian Press
Jury recommends death penalty for ex-prison guard trainee who murdered 5 women inside Florida bank
A jury on Wednesday recommended a former prison guard trainee be sentenced to death for his execution-style murders of five women inside a Florida bank five years ago, a massacre that fulfilled his long-stated desire to kill.
- Kansas City Star
KC-area teacher fired after fight on video. Here’s what police, district aren’t telling
A teacher for the Raytown school district was let go Tuesday after an altercation with a student was caught on video and made the rounds on social media.
- BuzzFeed
Ex-Millionaires Are Revealing How They Lost All Their Money, And I'm Actually Speechless
"And that's how my mother lost a multi-million dollar inheritance and got stuck with a $50k funeral bill..."
- PA Media: UK News
Man who ran over and killed father-of-two was laughing after crash, jury told
Riasat Khan told Sheffield Crown Court how he was one of five people who were hit by a car in Sheffield in December 2023.
- The Canadian Press
Haitians hold their breath as newly arrived Kenyan police force prepares to face gangs
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Anticipation is mingling with fear across Haiti as the country welcomes the fourth major foreign intervention in its history to fight gang violence choking the Caribbean country.
- CNN
Authorities find cellphone of Chicago woman who has been missing in the Bahamas for a week after attending a yoga retreat
The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.
- CBC
Kidnapping victim escaped after 3 days of confinement, police say in announcing charges
Three days after a man was kidnapped, restrained, robbed and beaten, he managed to escape to a local hospital, Calgary police say in announcing charges against two women and a man.On Wednesday, Calgary police said they'd laid more than 50 charges against the three.This incident is believed to be drug-related, according to investigators.Victim lured to hotelOn May 6, around 1 p.m., the victim showed up at the Emerald Hotel & Suites in the northeast community of Sunridge.He believed he was meeting
- The Canadian Press
Wisconsin youth prison counselor is declared brain-dead after inmate assault
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A counselor at Wisconsin’s troubled youth prison has been declared brain-dead following a fight with a 16-year-old inmate, the county coroner said Wednesday, less than three weeks after prosecutors filed criminal charges against a warden and multiple staffers in connection with two maximum security inmates' deaths.