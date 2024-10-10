How a Chase security guard allegedly helped thieves pull off $200,000 bank heist

Tyjana Grayes, a former Chase security guard, has been accused of masterminding a bank heist (AFP/Getty)

A former Chase security guard was among three people arrested for committing an armed robbery in an elaborate heist, after allegedly learning of a couple planning to withdraw a six-figure sum from their bank account.

Tyjana Grayes, 24, from Antelope Valley, California, appeared in her initial court hearing on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Prosecutors claim that the suspect, who was working as a private security guard at a Palmade bank branch, was told by a teller there about the couple who were planning to deposit a check worth just over $315,300 in January, to later withdraw $200,000 in cash from the Chase premises.

According to the affidavit, Grayes sought assistance from two other suspects: Jerry Wimbley Jr (alias Poppa), and Roman Smith (alias Siete).

A fourth person, an unidentified co-conspirator, was confronted by the security guard about the whereabouts of the couple withdrawing the money.

The co-conspirator told Wimbley and Smith to be prepared to rob the victims, according to prosecutors.

On February 9, the couple arrived at the bank to withdraw their money. Grayes watched on and sent text messages to the co-conspirator, who in turn informed Wimbley and Smith, who waited in the bank’s parking lot.

The duo allegedly jumped out of their car brandishing semi-automatic handguns and threatened to shoot the couple after they withdrew their money and left the bank, according to the ATF. The $200,000 was then stolen.

Investigators allege that Wimbley laundered the money in a casino. He purchased $34,500 in gambling chips from Commerce Casino and Hotel in Commerce, California, and cashed out $168,700 between February 10 and March 8.

All three were arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD), with Wimbley booked on September 24.

Grayes and Smith’s arrest dates were not specified by the ATF. The details around the arrest of all three suspects remain unclear.

The Independent has contacted the LASD for more information.

Grayes, Wimbley and Smith are all scheduled to be arraigned this month. They have been charged with conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and interference with commerce by robbery.

They have also been charged with brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Additionally, Wimbley is also charged with being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and three counts of money laundering.

If convicted of all felony counts, the three defendants could each face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.