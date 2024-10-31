Chase Stokes Admits to Using His Name to Get Reservations – and His “Outer Banks ”Costars Use His Name Too

The actor hilariously admitted to name-dropping himself at restaurants, prompting costars including Drew Starkey to admit they use Stokes' name too

Mike Marsland/Getty Chase Stokes attends Omega House Paris 2024

Chase Stokes isn't afraid to name-drop himself to get into a restaurant, and it turns out his Outer Banks costars aren't either.

In a hilarious video for Vanity Fair, the cast was asked if they've ever used their fame to get a dinner reservation, and when the camera landed on Stokes, 32, he unapologetically declared, "Yes."

"Yes, I have used my name to get dinner reservations," Stokes admitted, prompting his costars to then pile on and admit that they, too, use Stokes' name to get into restaurants.

"Cause I'm too scared to do it, I will call you and be like, 'Hey can you...?'" Drew Starkey said.

Madison Bailey chimed in too, admitting, "I have actively called Chase's team to make me a reservation, that is true."

Jonathan Daviss joked that, "Instead of asking where has he done it, you should ask where hasn't he?"

Bailey, 25, joked that Stokes would go as far as name drop himself at Chili's as she said, "Chase going into the Chili's like, 'Do you know who I am?'"

Stokes explained that a member of his PR team named Tanner is "kind of the honorary dinner reservation" person, and Carlacia Grant jumped in, saying, "I call Tanner all the time," which left only Rudy Pankow and Madelyn Cline as the only remaining cast members not to take responsibility for having used their costar's name for a reservation.

The video ended with Stokes and Daviss reenacting a phone call where Stokes pretends to be Tanner and describes himself as someone "on a young adult TV show."

"Well, we're supposed to be booked for the night but I'm gonna go check right now with my manager... What did you say your name was?" Daviss said, pretending to be a host at a restaurant.

He closed out the joke with a quip about Stokes' girlfriend, country star Kelsea Ballerini, as he alluded to her fame being what gets Stokes into restaurants.

"Wait, wait. Is he dating Kelsea Ballerini?" Daviss asked while pretending to be the restaurant worker, and his girlfriend did the trick. "Bring him in, bring him in."

Jeff Hahne/Getty Drew Starkey, Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, Rudy Pankow, Madelyn Cline, and Jonathan Daviss attend the Outer Banks Season 4 Charleston World Premiere on October 08, 2024

Though Ballerini, 31, might be the key to Stokes' success with reservations, the singer shocked fans when she revealed that she and the actor "have a deal" about Outer Banks and that's why she hasn't watched it in full.

"But I've seen so much of this season and it's badass 🤍 ," she wrote in a comment on a TikTok video of her ranking the show's characters.

Despite not having seen the show in its entirety, Ballerini made the video in support of the show, as she wrote in the caption, "What I do know...the new season is 🤌🏻."



Part 2 of Outer Banks season 4 premieres Nov. 7 on Netflix.