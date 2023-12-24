The Chase's Anne Hegerty opens up about Dancing on Ice tryouts

John Phillips - Getty Images

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has opened up about trying out for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

Speaking to The Mirror, The Governess revealed that she would have loved to hit the rink in the new year, but instead chose to focus on a pantomime.

"I did have a try-out for Dancing on Ice because I would love to learn to ice skate," she said.

"It was then discovered it was going to clash with panto, and the experience of being on a stage, working with an audience, getting to act and sing and be funny... I really valued that."

ITV

Related: Dancing on Ice star Alex Murphy marries YouTuber Paul Klein

"I mean, I would just be one of those people who would be towed around behind a penguin and never actually let go. It would be quite sad," she added.

The 16th series of the hit skating competition is set to return in early 2024, with a fresh set of celebrities ready to get their skates on.

The cast boasts a number of soap stars, including Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, EastEnders actor Ricky Norwood, Emmerdale's Roxy Shahidi, and Brookside and Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney. S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt, who made a brief appearance on EastEnders, is also part of the line-up.

Outside of the soap world, stars include presenter Adele Roberts, Olympic champion and former Strictly Come Dancing star Greg Rutherford and stand-up comedian and Taskmaster series eight champion Lou Sanders.

John Phillips - Getty Images

Related: Dancing on Ice star reveals injury from show training

Made in Chelsea star Miles Nazaire, Love Island's Amber Davies, and world champion boxer Ricky Hatton will also take part.

Olympic ski jumper Eddie Edwards was the latest to join the show after Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb withdrew from the series after sustaining an ankle injury during training.

Stephen's husband Daniel Lustig recently shared an update on the reality star's recovery, saying: "Stephen's doing good. He's got his cast off now, and he's actually got a boot on for the next six weeks and then he'll get back to it.

Story continues

"He's gutted about Dancing on Ice, he was so excited... I think it's going to take a good year to get back to normal, with all the physio and stuff."

Dancing on Ice airs on ITV1 and streams on ITVX. The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.





You Might Also Like