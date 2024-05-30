Chatham Docks regeneration decision to take place

A special planning meeting is being held to decide the future of Chatham Docks - the last working docks in Medway, Kent.

Owner Peel Waters wants to redevelop the site into a business hub.

The controversial plan was due to be considered by Medway Council earlier in May, but was dropped following a legal challenge.

Medway Council's planning committee will meet on Thursday to consider the proposals, which have been revised by Peel following a public consultation at the end of last year.

The legal challenge came from ArcelorMittal Kent Wire, a company based on the docks site which supplies steel reinforcement to the construction industry.

The firm says it has a right to automatically renew its lease in 2025, which it would be denied if the use of the site is changed.

Phil Taylor, chief executive of ArcelorMittal Kent Wire, told BBC Radio Kent: "If we lose Chatham Docks to a residential-led development, then Chatham Docks would be lost forever.

"Every significant infrastructure project that you can think of - HS2, the London Thames Tideway, steel reinforcement - was supplied from Chatham."

Peel Waters says its plans - dubbed Chatham Waters - will transform existing brownfield land into "adaptable workspace and the opportunity to create hundreds of new jobs and apprenticeships".

It says it also plans to open up part of the waterfront to the public and create a tree lined promenade stretching over half a kilometre.

Campaigners in favour of Chatham Docks remaining a functioning port have claimed the redevelopment plan will result in job losses to the area.

The Save Chatham Docks group says the docks already generates £258m worth of business for the area and directly employs 800 people, with a further 1,400 jobs supported indirectly through the supply chains.

Medway Council said now "is the appropriate time for the planning committee to consider the application on its planning merits, having taken legal advice".

The proposed scheme does not affect the Historic Dockyard at Chatham, which is run and operated by Chatham Historic Dockyard Trust.

The site under consideration is the commercial port, which is separate to the Historic Dockyard.

