Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation Raises $33,500 in Inaugural Cornhole Fundraiser

The Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation celebrated a successful fundraising event, Cornhole for Hospice, which garnered an impressive $33,500 in support of hospice care in the community.

Hosted at the Everest Convention Centre and presented by Glenn Seeds Ltd., the event welcomed players of all skill levels for a day of spirited competition and philanthropy. Following round-robin matches, 28 teams of two were divided into brackets based on ability, engaging in double-elimination play. Andrew Nelson and Ty Lucio, representing the Floor Baggers, clinched the trophy and a $500 cash prize in the Best of the Best bracket. Meanwhile, Kristy Nelson and Brandon Dionne of Half Decent secured the $250 cash prize in the Best of the Rest bracket.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support, Ginny Hawken, Special Events Chair for the Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation, emphasized the significance of blending the beloved summer pastime of cornhole with fundraising efforts for hospice care.

The event also featured a lucrative 50/50 raffle, with a jackpot reaching $3,185, generously sponsored by the Lally Auto Group. Brock Redford emerged as the fortunate winner among the participants.

Organized by the local cornhole league, CK Dirty Birds, under the leadership of Darryl Lucio and Brett Castein, the tournament received substantial backing from Glenn Seeds Ltd. as the title sponsor.

Tournament Sponsors Rondeau Capital Inc, Maizex Seeds, and Keystone Farmland Management provided additional support.

The Chatham-Kent Hospice Foundation, which raises essential funds for Chatham-Kent Hospice, continues to strive for excellence in supporting end-of-life care in the region.

Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter