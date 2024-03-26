Merlin Parks & Recreation's Bingo donates to local Food Bank
Merlin Parks & Recreation's Bingo chairperson Deanna Guttridge presents a cheque for a $500.00 donation to Merlin United Church Foodbank Coordinator Thomas Matthews. Volunteer Carol Presley is in the background and Phyllis Foster Coordinator was unable to be present. Our funding is raised at the Riverview Bingo Centre, 497 Riverview Drive in Chatham Ontario.
Matt Weingarden, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter