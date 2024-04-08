Chatham-Kent Municipality’s Sunshine Club sees slight dip in 2023: Analysis and insights

The number of Municipality of Chatham-Kent employees on the Sunshine List saw a slight decrease, with 319 staffers topping the $100,000 salary plateau in 2023.

The Sunshine Club membership is down from the record 326 employees who made the list in 2022.

The municipality made its 2023 Public Sector Salary Disclosure available last week, as required by all provincial public sector organizations such as municipal governments, hospitals, school boards, colleges, universities and hydroelectric companies to list employees who earn $100,000 or more annually.

In total, 300,564 public-sector employees were on the 2024 provincial Sunshine List, with 2,339 employers and a sum of all salaries of $38,153,815,619.93.

Chatham-Kent’s 319 Sunshine Club members earned a total compensation of $41,463,492.45, down slightly from the $41,732,446.66 from the 326 staffers with six-figure salaries in 2022.

Chief Administrative Officer Michael Duben debuted in the Sunshine Club, earning the top salary in 2023 at $319,277.76 in 2023. Duben took over the CAO position in September 2022, taking over from the retiring Don Shropshire, interim Tony Haddad and Thomas Kelly, who was named CAO in November of 2021 but left the municipality in March 2022 after being the subject of an Ontario Ministry of Labour investigation. Although the municipality has not employed him in over two years, Kelly still earned the fourth-highest wage in 2023 at $240,746.95. The findings of the OML investigation, which reportedly involved a harassment complaint, were never revealed, nor were the circumstances of Kelly’s departure from the Civic Centre.

Cathy Hoffman, Chief Human Resource Officer and General Manager, Corporate Services, said Kelly remains on the payroll as part of Council’s employment obligation. While specific contractual details cannot be revealed for confidentiality reasons, Hoffman could say Kelly’s name won’t be on the 2024 Sunshine list next March.

Chatham-Kent Police Services Chief Gary Conn had the second highest salary in 2023 as he earned $265,545.56, up from $258,965.07 in 2022.

April Rietdyk, who recently retired from her position as General Manager, Health and Human Services and Chief Executive Officer of Public Health, had the third highest salary at $244,391.59, up from $226,270.51 in 2022.

CKPS Deputy Police Chief Kirk Earley rounded out the top five with a salary of $227,773.24, a raise from $221,687.01 in 2022.

Five other municipal employees topped the $200-K plateau in 2023, with their 2022 salary in brackets:

Christopher Case, Chatham-Kent Fire Chief - $222,273.85 ($204,335.52)

Catherine Hoffman, Chief Human Resource Officer, GM Corporate Services - $220,324.89 ($204,611.81);

Gord Quinton, Chief Financial Officer - $217,627.34 ($195,801.64);

Tim Sunderland, PUC General Manager - $218,209.43 ($203,017.39);

Bruce McAllister, GM Community Development - $210,352.66 ($185,521.80).

One position not in the $100,000 salary range in 2023 was the Medical Officer of Health. Dr. David Colby served as interim MOH before Dr. Shanker Nesathurai was named Acting MOH last September.

Dr. Colby was paid $285,825.98 in 2022 as he led Chatham-Kent through the pandemic, working over 700 consecutive days beginning in March 2020.

In 2023, 40 employees earned salaries between $150,001 and $200,000, including Ken Muir, CKPS Constable, at $196,329, Edward Soldo, GM Infrastructure and Engineering, at $196,005, and Steve Brown, Director of Budget Services, at $190,384.

207 employees earned between $110,001 and $150,000, and 62 earned between $100,000 and $110,00.

Included in the Sunshine Club are 61 managers (which includes general managers and chiefs), 24 supervisors, 20 directors, 12 engineers and five analysts.

Mayor Darrin Canniff had a salary of $113,245.85.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service and Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue both saw decreases in Sunshine Club members.

The CKPS had 110 employees earn salaries above $100,000 including 86 Constables, 19 Sergeants and Staff Sergeants, three Inspectors, one Chief and one Deputy Chief.

Chatham-Kent Fire Service’s list includes 43 Firefighters, four Assistant Chiefs, seven Captains, three Inspectors, one Chief and One Prevention Officers.

Of the 43 firefighters, 12 are volunteers whose main jobs are with the Municipality.

The highest public-funded wager earners in Chatham-Kent were physicians Vistal Chawla ($422,460.16) and Lalit Chawla ($342,740.87) with the Chatham-Kent Health Centre.

The 2024 Sunshine List also includes 343 employees at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance (see separate story), 13 Chatham-Kent Community Health Centre workers, nine in the Canadian Mental Health Lambton-Kent branch, five from the Chatham-Kent Health Team, five from Community Living Chatham-Kent and one from the Children’s Treatment Centre.

Following are the number of municipal employees on the Sunshine list for the last 10 years.

2022 – 326

2021 – 302

2020 – 296

2019 – 264

2018 – 250

2017 – 228

2016 – 185

2015 – 165

2014 – 149

2013 – 142

For the complete 2024 Sunshine list for municipal and the above categories, go online to www.sunshineliststats.com and click on the ‘Employer List’ button and enter ‘Municipality of Chatham Kent.’

Michael Bennett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Ridgetown Independent News