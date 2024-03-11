Chatham-Kent Police Report Series of Arrests and Recover Stolen Vehicle
In recent incidents, the Chatham-Kent Police have made several arrests and successfully recovered a stolen vehicle from the Sydenham River.
Stolen Vehicle Recovered from Sydenham River
Responding to a report at the boat docks on the Sydenham River at Wallace St. and Huron Street in Wallaceburg, police discovered a vehicle submerged in the river. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Sombra, Ontario, in 2010.
Man Arrested for Order Violation
A 64-year-old man from Zone Township turned himself in at the Chatham-Kent Police headquarters. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching a Conditional Sentence Order and was subsequently arrested.
Woman Arrested for Assault
Following an assault investigation on Longwoods Road in Chatham Township, a 21-year-old woman from Chatham Township voluntarily surrendered to police. She was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, and failing to comply with a release order.
Man Arrested for Bail Violations
During an investigation of suspicious activity on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg, police arrested a 32-year-old man from Walpole Island. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant and faced charges, including unlawfully in a dwelling and failing to comply with a release order.
Man Arrested for Uttering Threats
In Tilbury, police apprehended a 46-year-old man from Chatham for threatening a victim via text and social media messages. He was charged with uttering threats.
Pair Held During Vehicle Collision Investigation
Responding to a motor vehicle collision at Keil Drive and McNaughton Avenue in Chatham, police arrested a 49-year-old woman for impaired driving by drugs and obstructing a peace officer. A 39-year-old man was also arrested for obstructing a peace officer.
Man Arrested for Weapons Offences
A 45-year-old man from Wallaceburg was arrested at a convenience store on McNaughton Avenue for multiple weapons-related offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a controlled substance.
Woman Arrested for Mischief
Following a disturbance on Vanier Drive in Tilbury, a 45-year-old woman from Chatham was arrested for unlawfully entering a dwelling and mischief.
Man Arrested for Mischief
Police responded to a mischief report on King Street West in Chatham and arrested a 31-year-old man for smashing a vehicle's rear window.
Man Arrested for Public Intoxication
An 18-year-old man from Chatham-Kent was arrested for public intoxication. He was later released to the Ontario Provincial Police after being found intoxicated and causing a disturbance on Emma Street.
The Chatham-Kent Police continue to investigate these incidents, ensuring the safety and security of the community.
Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter