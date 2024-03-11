Chatham-Kent Police Report Series of Arrests and Recover Stolen Vehicle

In recent incidents, the Chatham-Kent Police have made several arrests and successfully recovered a stolen vehicle from the Sydenham River.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered from Sydenham River

Responding to a report at the boat docks on the Sydenham River at Wallace St. and Huron Street in Wallaceburg, police discovered a vehicle submerged in the river. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Sombra, Ontario, in 2010.

Man Arrested for Order Violation

A 64-year-old man from Zone Township turned himself in at the Chatham-Kent Police headquarters. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for breaching a Conditional Sentence Order and was subsequently arrested.

Woman Arrested for Assault

Following an assault investigation on Longwoods Road in Chatham Township, a 21-year-old woman from Chatham Township voluntarily surrendered to police. She was charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief, and failing to comply with a release order.

Man Arrested for Bail Violations

During an investigation of suspicious activity on Wallace Street in Wallaceburg, police arrested a 32-year-old man from Walpole Island. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant and faced charges, including unlawfully in a dwelling and failing to comply with a release order.

Man Arrested for Uttering Threats

In Tilbury, police apprehended a 46-year-old man from Chatham for threatening a victim via text and social media messages. He was charged with uttering threats.

Pair Held During Vehicle Collision Investigation

Responding to a motor vehicle collision at Keil Drive and McNaughton Avenue in Chatham, police arrested a 49-year-old woman for impaired driving by drugs and obstructing a peace officer. A 39-year-old man was also arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

Man Arrested for Weapons Offences

A 45-year-old man from Wallaceburg was arrested at a convenience store on McNaughton Avenue for multiple weapons-related offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Woman Arrested for Mischief

Following a disturbance on Vanier Drive in Tilbury, a 45-year-old woman from Chatham was arrested for unlawfully entering a dwelling and mischief.

Man Arrested for Mischief

Police responded to a mischief report on King Street West in Chatham and arrested a 31-year-old man for smashing a vehicle's rear window.

Man Arrested for Public Intoxication

An 18-year-old man from Chatham-Kent was arrested for public intoxication. He was later released to the Ontario Provincial Police after being found intoxicated and causing a disturbance on Emma Street.

The Chatham-Kent Police continue to investigate these incidents, ensuring the safety and security of the community.

Muhammad Aamir, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter, Tilbury Times Reporter