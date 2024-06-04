Chatham-Kent's Beach Bus is back...sort of

Chatham-Kent's beach bus is set to roll again, albeit in an abbreviated form.

Following a motion from South Kent Coun. Anthony Ceccacci at the May 27 meeting, elected officials agreed to run the bus service to Erieau and Mitchell's Bay on a once-a-month trial basis for three months.

The motion directs staff to review the Ride CK service and terminate it if it's underused and not cost-effective.

Ceccacci said he's heard from constituents saying the service is needed.

"We just want to give them an opportunity for something that is cost-effective, accessible and feasible for our community," the councillor told council.

According to an administrative report, the municipality stopped running the beach bus routes in 2019, and attempts to revive it during the pandemic faltered.

The beach bus was originally implemented in 2010 but use declined over the years.

Funding for the beach bus will come out of the C-K's operating budget and should be between $1,000 to $1,500.

Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Chatham Voice