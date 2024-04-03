Chautauqua CSO requests help in Yolanda Bindics' unsolved murder case
Chautauqua CSO requests help in Yolanda Bindics' unsolved murder case
Chautauqua CSO requests help in Yolanda Bindics' unsolved murder case
LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHAA top contender for Thailand’s throne—and the $40 billion fortune attached—reached a deal with American Express to pay down tens of thousands of dollars in overdue credit card bills in March, not long after The Daily Beast exposed court proceedings over the debt last month.Legal documents filed in New York State in March reveal that Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, presumed heir to elderly and spectacularly wealthy King Maha Vajiralongkorn, agreed to pay down $94,767.88 in charge
An 80-year-old man who has been on the run for 27 years has been arrested at Heathrow Airport, police said. Richard Burrows was arrested on Thursday after returning to the UK from Thailand, a spokesman for Cheshire Police said. The force said he has been wanted since December 1997 when he failed to attend Chester Crown Court to face trial for two counts of a serious sexual offence and 11 counts of indecent assault.
The mother of a 5-year-old boy whose body was found in a suitcase in southern Indiana in 2022 was ordered held without bond during a strange initial court appearance Tuesday, where she gave her wrong name and birth date. A trial was set for Aug. 6.
The victim, Jamie Felix, was a teacher in Florida
Preston Lord, 16, died in the hospital two days after the Oct. 28, 2023, attack in Queen Creek, Ariz., according to police.
“This crime was gut-wrenching,” officials said.
OTTAWA — An Ontario man convicted of murdering three women in Renfrew County has died in prison of what officials say were natural causes. The Correctional Service Canada says Basil Borutski died March 28 at Millhaven Institution in Ontario where he was serving at least a 70-year sentence for first and second-degree murder. Borutski was convicted in 2017 of first-degree murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Anastasia Kuzyk and 48-year-old Nathalie Warmerdam, and of second-degree murder in the deat
The leader of an offshoot polygamous sect near the Arizona-Utah border has pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport underage girls across state lines in what authorities say was a yearslong scheme to orchestrate sexual acts involving children. Samuel Bateman also pleaded guilty on Monday in U.S. District Court in Phoenix to conspiring to commit kidnapping in a plan to free underage girls who had been taken into Arizona state custody. In pleading guilty, Bateman, 48, acknowledged taking underage brides, having sex activity with them and arranging group sex, sometimes involving child brides.
Parents hailed the ruling as a victory. Pediatricians warn of dangers ahead.
A teenage girl who had been kidnapped by her father was following a sheriff's deputy's instructions and appeared to be surrendering when other deputies fatally shot her during a gun battle on a Southern California highway, according to recently released video and audio. Savannah Graziano, 15, was shot and killed as she ran toward San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies amid a hail of gunfire on Sept. 27, 2022. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department released the audio and video clips, including a heavily produced and narrated 15-minute video, on Friday in response to public records requests made by The Associated Press and other media outlets.
A dog that attacked and bit a Calgary police officer on Monday was fatally shot. At approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to a call relating to an encampment in the area of 50th Avenue and First Street S.E., according to an emailed statement from the police. Amy Castonguay, a spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service, told CBC News officers found a motorhome parked on a vacant lot.At the scene, one officer was attacked and bitten by a dog.According to the release, this "resulted in [the
Investigators allegedly recovered about $450,000 worth of drugs, according to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office
Zak Moyer is charged with homicide in the death of his next-door neighbor Edward Whitehead Jr. Police say he wore a 'Scream' mask during the attack.
HALIFAX — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday his government will investigate “extremely troubling” allegations that two Indigenous fishermen in Nova Scotia were dumped by federal fisheries officers hours from home without footwear or phones. At an announcement in Halifax, Trudeau had to speak over a din as a group of about 25 protesters beat a traditional drum and chanted "honour treaty rights." Protester Hayley Ward said in an interview that two Mi’kmaq men in their 20s from Cape Breton
Houston police said they are searching for four other men connected to the incident.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has opened a temporary, alternate channel for vessels involved in clearing debris from the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, part of a phased approach to opening the main shipping channel leading to the vital port, officials said Monday. Crews are undertaking the complicated work of removing steel and concrete at the site of the bridge’s deadly collapse after a container ship lost power and crashed into a supporting column. On Sunday, dive tea
Michael Rabb was among up to 500 people who gathered outside Sheffield City Hall for the protest in October over the ongoing Hamas/Israel conflict.
Lisa Boothe's blather on "The Big Weekend Show" got critics riled up.
He drove into a 7-Eleven and collided with a vehicle, cops say
Migrants who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in September 2022 can proceed with their case against charter flight company Vertol Systems Co., a district court judge ruled late last week. A Massachusetts district court judge dismissed three counts levied against the Florida-based company but ruled Vertol must face…