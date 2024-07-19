Cheapest counties to buy a house in California? See where to find prices as low as $268,000

California home prices have seen a slight decline, according to the California Association of Realtors.

The median price for an existing single-family home in the state dropped to $900,720, the Realtors group said in its June home sales and price report. This is a 0.8% decrease from May’s report.

Despite this drop, the statewide median home price remains 7.5% higher from the $837,850 in June 2023.

“High mortgage rates continue to hamper California home sales,” the association said.

As of Thursday, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate was 6.51%, according to Zillow.

“The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage began to decline since early July though and recently reached the lowest level in five months as the inflation cooling trend continued,” Jordan Levine, the association’s senior vice president, said in a news release.

While it could take a while for the Federal Reserve to start lowering rates, Levine said “housing affordability for qualified buyers should begin to see some improvement in the coming months.”

If you’re looking to buy a home, here’s where you can find affordable housing options in California:

Where can I find the cheapest houses in California?

California’s cheapest home prices can largely be found in Northern California and the Central Valley, according to the report.

These 13 California counties had home prices below the state median of $900,720 in June:

1. Lassen County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $267,500

Region: Northern California

2. Trinity County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $322,100

Region: Northern California

3. Del Norte County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $375,000

Region: Northern California

Glenn County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $375,000

Region: Central Valley

4. Lake County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $352,500

Region: Northern California

5. Siskiyou County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $362,120

Region: Northern California

6. Mariposa County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $374,500

Region: Central Valley

7. Tehama County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $375,000

Region: Northern California

Tulare County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $375,000

Region: Central Valley

Kern County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $375,000

Region: Central Valley

8. Imperial County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $385,000

Region: Southern California

9. Kings County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $391,400

Region: Central Valley

10. Shasta County

Median sold price of existing single-family homes: $396,950

Region: Northern California

Where are the most expensive houses in California?

According to the California Association of Realtors, the most expensive home prices in the state can be found in the Bay Area.

Bay Area housing costs surpassed $2 million in June.

In Southern California, housing prices are slightly lower that month, with the median sold price of existing single-family homes at $875,000.

These five counties had the highest median sold prices for existing single-family homes in June:

San Mateo County: $2,110,000

Santa Clara County: $1,955,000

Marin County: $1,800,000

San Francisco County: $1,650,000

Orange County: $1,450,000

How much do homes cost in my California county?

You can find the full list of home prices by county on the association’s website.

