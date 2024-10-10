This Is The Cheapest Date To Book A Family Holiday Before The End Of The Year

If you’re already looking ahead to a winter break, you’d better put these two dates in your diary ASAP, as they’re the cheapest days for booking a staycation or holiday within the next three months.

New Airbnb data has revealed 20th October as the cheapest day for booking a family staycation before the end of the year, with 4th November the cheapest day for booking a family holiday abroad.

Last year, the dates 18th, 19th and 20th October were all in the top five cheapest days to book, suggesting that families looking to bag themselves a bargain break should book within this period this year.

The same research found that over 40% of families opt to return to the exact same place every year – a finding that is no doubt related to the results showing that half of UK parents admitting to finding booking holidays stressful, and over a third struggling to agree on a destination.

And what about if we want to head off in 2025?

We’ve recently written about Travel Tuesday, a deal day that follows Cyber Monday. If you’re looking for a slashed price package holiday, it’s a sure fire way to bag a cheaper holiday for next year.

Meanwhile, according to Scott Keyes, founder of the travel site Going.com (formerly known as Scott’s Cheap Flights), he always keeps a keen eye for a very specific date when eyeing up cheap flights and holidays― namely, January the 8th.

Speaking to NPR, the penny-pinching pro said: “It’s my favourite date of the entire year. I circle that date on the calendar because whereas flight prices really get inflated over the Christmas-New Year period, around Jan. 8, they just fall off a cliff from the most expensive time of the entire year to the absolute cheapest.”

We’re taking notes...

