Chechen leader Kadyrov says Ukrainian drone causes civilian casualties

(Reuters) - A Ukrainian drone has struck Grozny, the capital of Russia's southern Chechnya region, and caused civilian casualties, state news agency RIA quoted Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov as saying on Wednesday.

Kadyrov said the drone had struck the roof of a building housing a special police regiment. There were no details on the number of casualties and whether he was referring to deaths or injuries.

Kadyrov has been a vocal supporter of Russia's war in Ukraine, to which he has contributed Chechen forces.

On Oct. 29, the roof of a military training centre in the Chechen city of Gudermes was set ablaze in what appeared to be the first Ukrainian drone attack directed against Chechnya since the start of the war.

(Reporting by Reuters, writing by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Gareth Jones)