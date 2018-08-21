Check Out This Amazing Catch at Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Game in Ohio

Two players in the Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Game in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 18 show that teamwork is important in any game.

In footage shared on Twitter, one of the players blasts the ball into centerfield, and the opposing center fielder goes in for the catch. The fielder seems to have it but drops it out of the tip of his glove. That’s when the left fielder swooped in and slid across the grass to grab the ball, securing the out. Credit: TvHamilton via Storyful