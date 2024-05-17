Check out some of the fashion at Black-Eyed Susan Day

Fashion is a staple of the Preakness Stakes, and Black-Eyed Susan Day was no exception this year. "It's like a fashion show here. It's so fun," attendee Amanda Cardinal said. Every color under the sun and an array of flowers to match — hats and fascinators were on full display. "I'm kind of glad it's not sunny because it would be very hot, but it's perfect for watching the race," attendee Cynthia Chisolm said. Chisolm's hat was homemade, adorned with black-eyed Susans.