Check Out the Home of a Cleveland Browns Scion

There are few American ventures more prized than ownership of a professional football team, and businessman Jimmy Haslam joined that elite club in 2012 when he bought the Cleveland Browns. Financially, he’s had success. On the field, the team has struggled. Change was in order. And in the executive suite of family-owned sports teams, that often means more family.

Haslam knew exactly where to look. His daughter, Whitney Haslam Johnson, had worked for her father for more than a decade, becoming chief experience officer in 2017 at his company, Pilot Flying J, which operates highway rest stops. Her husband, James Wood “JW” Johnson III, had been a director and producer for CBS Sports for 15 years before launching a media company that made videos for the Browns. The Johnsons were happily living in Nashville, where they were raising three boys (now ages nine, eight, and seven), but Whitney was commuting to Knoxville, and her husband often flew to Cleveland—these were two exceptionally accomplished jugglers. So some years after her father bought the Browns, he invited them to move to Cleveland and assist in the team’s rejuvenation. They recognized the call as a touchdown pass.

The Johnsons quickly bought a 1927 brick house—nine bays wide, with seven bedrooms and nine baths—on two acres in Shaker Heights, an inner-ring suburb of Cleveland, and enlisted Suzanne Kasler, the noted Atlanta-based decorator. Like her clients, Kasler is not orthodox; in a single room, she can combine periods and produce striking wall treatments that are, above all, comfortable environments. In the Johnsons’ new home, she found a house that had been “gracefully updated,” allowing her to focus on a master plan.

The dining room was close to the entrance, and it was the room you walked through to get to the living room; it would, she sensed, work better as a family room, so she used a hand-wash to tone down the yellow wallpaper, and it looked as if it had always been the most welcoming room in the house. The living room was huge, ideal for the entertaining that the Johnsons planned to do. Kasler chose white sisal carpet and childproof fabrics, “but if something spills...well, rooms get better with age.” She created a library that JW has commandeered as his office, and she lacquered a closet and made it a bar. Upstairs, she added a very welcome laundry and expanded a closet for Whitney. “We wanted to make the house younger and more stylish,” Kasler says, “and we did.”

