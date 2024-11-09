Check your lotto tickets: $3 million winner sold at Fort Worth Latin market

If you bought your Mega Millions ticket in Fort Worth this week, you may be $3 million richer today, according to results on the Texas Lottery’s website.

Online records show the winning ticket was purchased at the El Rio Grande Latin Market at 3037 South Freeway in Fort Worth.

The winning numbers from last night’s drawing were 25, 28, 42, 64, 69 and 19, according to the website.

The winner has up to 180 days to claim their prize and must present the ticket in order to receive payment, according to the Texas Lottery’s official rules.