Check out the Maseratis hitting 2018's Gran Premio Nuvolari!

The Gran Premio Nuvolari 2018, a regularity rally open to historic cars built between 1919 and 1972, will be held on September 13-16. The route will start and end in Mantua, the birthplace of Tazio Nuvolari – the legendary Italian racing driver.



Maserati will be paying tribute to the ‘Flying Mantuan’ by taking the helm as main partner of the GP Nuvolari; the heritage rally that bears his name. The coveted Italian sportscar manufacturer will also be exhibiting the 6C-34 from the Umberto Panini Collection throughout the event, alongside the all-new Levante GranSport MY19.





What's the route?





2018’s GP Nuvolari marks the 28th anniversary of the inaugural event, offering a new-look route with the first stage setting off from Mantua and traversing the Po Valley and the Apennines to the Adriatic Riviera.



The second stage from Rimini passes through the landscapes of Tuscany, Umbria and Marche before curving back to Rimini, whereas the third stage travels from the Adriatic Sea through the towns and cities of Emilia Romagna to the finishing line in Mantua.







The Maserati 6C-34 was designed by Ernesto Maserati in response to the new international regulations stipulating a maximum weight limit of 750kg. Powered by a 270bhp straight-six engine offering a top speed of 250km/h (155mph), the 6C-34 went directly from the factory to its racing debut at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza on September 9, 1934. Tazio Nuvolari claimed fifth place overall.



Also at the wheel of the 6C-34, ‘Nivola’ enjoyed a thrilling end to the season: on September 30 he finished third at Brno in the now Czech Republic. In the following weeks he achieved two particularly impressive victories, with a win on the Modena Circuit on October 14 and again in the Coppa Principessa di Piemonte on the Naples Circuit a week later – October 21,1934.



Also taking part in the event is the A6 1500 Berlinetta, designed by Pininfarina and built in 1949. Maserati’s first road-going model intended for gentleman drivers, the A6 employed a '1500’ engine that provided the basis for Maserati racing cars.







‘We are delighted to be Main Partner of the Gran Premio Nuvolari, which commemorates legendary Mantua-born driver Tazio Nuvolari, who won major victories with Maserati,’ commented Umberto Cini, Maserati's EMEA Region general manager.



‘It gives us great pleasure to drive Trident brand cars over more than 1000 kms of roads unrivalled anywhere in the world, through beautiful Italian landscapes, in a unique blend of history, passion and tradition, all values expressed to the full by Maserati, which is also proud to reaffirm its role as international ambassador for Italian excellence.’