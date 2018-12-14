Check Out This Mom Rocking Out to Kelly Clarkson, Fully Embarrassing Son at Basketball Game

A mom and her very mortified son have gone viral after her epic lip sync performance to Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” at a University of Maryland basketball game.

The team shared footage of the “fan cam” from the December 11 game on Twitter. The mom can be seen singing along, using her phone as a microphone, before she really lets loose. She begins to sing to her son, who is seemingly embarrassed, covering his face with his hood. Once mom wraps up her performance, the crowd erupts in cheers and applause.

The viral footage even caught the eye of Clarkson herself, who retweeted the footage. “This is my kind of mama,” the singer tweeted. As of writing, the post has over 1,000 retweets on Twitter. Credit: University of Maryland Basketball via Storyful