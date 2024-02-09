Check your numbers: $36 million lottery ticket sold at Florida Publix about to expire

A Florida lottery ticket worth $36 million is about to expire, officials said.

The ticket, purchased from a Publix store in Jacksonville, was sold for the Mega Millions Aug. 15 drawing, according to a Feb. 8 release from the Florida Lottery.

The winning ticket had a 3x multiplier and numbers 18, 39, 42, 57 and 65, with the MB 7, officials said.

The prize has remained unclaimed for nearly six months, according to officials, and the ticket will expire at midnight on Feb. 11.

“While any Florida Lottery retailers can validate the winning ticket, the Mega Millions jackpot prize must be claimed at a Lottery District Office,” officials said.

Anyone who purchased a lottery ticket in August from the Publix at 4495 Roosevelt Blvd. in Jacksonville is encouraged to check their numbers for a possible win.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

