Check Your Pantries! 12 Brands Of Cinnamon Are Unsafe To Eat, Experts Warn

Check your spice cabinet. A new investigation by Consumer Reports found that 12 brands of cinnamon powder and multi-spice blends contained high levels of lead, posing potential health risks to consumers.

The news comes amid a troubling series of food recalls this year. The Food and Drug Administration announced recalls of several cinnamon brands in March due to lead contamination. Since then, the list of recalled products has grown to include cantaloupes, cucumbers, and eggs, reflecting ongoing concerns about food safety.

Consumer Reports' research involved testing 36 ground cinnamon products and spice blends containing cinnamon. The results showed that 12 of these products had lead levels above 1 ppm, which is the threshold for recalls in New York, the only state with specific regulations for heavy metals in spices.

According to the study, the highest levels of lead were found in Paras cinnamon powder, which taste at 3.52 parts per million (ppm). Other brands with elevated lead levels include EGN cinnamon powder and Mimi’s Products ground cinnamon. In response to the findings, Paras and EGN have announced they will halt sales and remove the affected products from stores.

The full list of affected cinnamon and spice blends is:

Paras cinnamon powder: 3.52 ppm

EGN cinnamon powder: 2.91 ppm

Mimi’s Products ground cinnamon: 2.03 ppm

ShopRite Bowl & Basket ground cinnamon: 1.82 ppm

Rani Brand ground cinnamon: 1.39 ppm

Zara Foods cinnamon powder: 1.27 ppm

Three Rivers cinnamon stick powder: 1.26 ppm

Yu Yee Brand five spice powder: 1.25 ppm

BaiLiFeng five spice powder: 1.15 ppm

Spicy King five spice powder: 1.05 ppm

Badia cinnamon powder: 1.03 ppm

Deep cinnamon powder: 1.02 ppm

Among the tested products, only six were deemed safe for regular use, according to Consumer Reports. They are:

365 Whole Foods Market organic ground cinnamon: 0.02 ppm

Loisa organic cinnamon: 0.04 ppm

Morton & Bassett San Francisco 100% organic ground cinnamon: 0.04 ppm

Sadaf cinnamon powder: 0.04 ppm

365 Whole Foods Market ground cinnamon: 0.12 ppm

Sadaf seven spice: 0.15 ppm

Lead exposure is a serious concern, and no level of lead is considered safe to eat, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Lead accumulates in the body over time and can be particularly harmful to children, potentially causing developmental issues and other health problems. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that lead exposure resulted in nearly a million deaths in 2019 and continues to have long-term health impacts.

You Might Also Like