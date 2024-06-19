Check which party could win in your constituency under YouGov projection

A new YouGov poll projects Labour are on course for a 200-seat majority at the general election - while the Tories will slump to their lowest-ever number of MPs.

If this and other similar polls are accurate, it suggests Britain is on the cusp of a fundamental redrawing of the political landscape compared to five years ago.

The projection suggests the Tories will lose more than half of the 365 seats won by the party under Boris Johnson in 2019 - plummeting to 108 MPs.

Meanwhile, Labour are heading for a commanding 425 seats, more than double the 202 seats won under Jeremy Corbyn and beating all previous records for Labour since the party was founded at the start of the last century.

The Liberal Democrats would win 67 seats under this projection, a huge six times the number of seats they won in 2019.

John Swinney's SNP are projected to drop to 20 seats, down from the 48 won by Nicola Sturgeon in the last general election.

Nigel Farage's Reform party is on course for five seats, the Greens on two seats and Plaid Cymru on four seats.

The polling for the projection was conducted from last Tuesday until this Tuesday with 39,979 people interviewed online.

It used the MRP technique - a type of poll that gets pundits excited because it draws from large amounts of data, including a large sample size and additional information like locations.

Here you can check which party will win in your constituency under the YouGov projection: