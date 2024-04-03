Check out this solar eclipse travel checklist

The Daily Beast

Thierry Monasse/GettyA U.S.-bound United Airlines flight from Germany turned around after one of the Boeing 777’s toilets started overflowing and a stench of human waste filled the aircraft, reports say.The journey from Frankfurt to San Francisco on Friday was abandoned after guests reported that the contents of the toilet began flowing into the passenger cabin, according to Bild. The plane circled over the North Sea after the problem was initially detected, the tabloid reports, but technicians