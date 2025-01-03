Check out today’s Parella’s Pals: "Christmas Cardinal" (1/3)
Check out today’s Parella’s Pals: "Christmas Cardinal" (1/3)
Check out today’s Parella’s Pals: "Christmas Cardinal" (1/3)
The Rhode founder rang in the new year with caviar-topped In-N-Out burgers
The actress also shared that she is "learning how to ski" and "looking for ways to be healthy and happy in the new year"
Peacock has unveiled the trailer for a new Diddy documentary in which his bodyguard, intern, makeup artist and producer speak out against the disgraced music mogul. “Honestly, I didn’t want to be around him unless there was cameras,” one of the people in Sean Combs’ inner circle says in the trailer for “Diddy: The Making …
The Euphoria actress dazzled in the earth-toned set while kicking back lakeside - see photos
She's a favorite amongst the royals because she's "easy-going" and "there's never any drama."
The New Year's Day event, which killed one and injured seven, garnered reactions online ridiculing CEO Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump The post Tesla’s Deadly Trump Tower Cybertruck Explosion in Vegas Mocked as ‘Perfect Metaphor’ for 2025 appeared first on TheWrap.
Elton John, who shares two children with his husband, David Furnish, shared a sweet tribute to his son Zachary on his fourteenth birthday – see picture.
The performer tells PEOPLE that Presley once told him what he'd do differently if he could "do it all over again"
The Valentino model tried her hand at activewear in true LA style - see more
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.
"Sending love to all in this next year… the new year is always an opportunity for transformation," the pop star wrote on Instagram
The fashion designer and her children, Cecilia and Josephine, recently coordinated in violet ensembles for Christmas
Ryan Reynolds is being dragged into the Hollywood legal showdown between Justin Baldoni and the Deadpool star’s wife, Blake Lively. In an 87-page lawsuit filed against the New York Times on New Year’s Eve, Baldoni accuses Reynolds of “berating” him after he allegedly asked how much Lively, his co-star, weighed before he was supposed to lift her in a scene for the movie It Ends With Us. (Lively and Reynolds are not named in Baldoni’s suit as defendants.)
The actor shares his kids with late wife Kelly Preston
Even monarchs play favorites sometimes.
Asghari settled his divorce from Spears in early May
"Instead of laughing with me, she was laughing at me," the former 'Bachelorette' star said
A source close to Brad Pitt tells PEOPLE that Angelina Jolie "chose to deliberately disregard their agreement" in selling her share of their winery
The star shared a slow-motion clip to Instagram paying homage to her 1998 music video in a plunging lime green ensemble
The model, 28, shared snaps of her New Year's celebrations, captioning the post, "wake up, it's 2025!"