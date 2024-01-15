Checking in 5 months after the opening of Sacramento County’s first tiny home community

After about five months since Sacramento County opened its first tiny home community on Power Inn and Florin roads to help the unhoused, the operator said the "Safe Stay Community" has helped 10 people get into more permanent housing. "Now that we’re essentially fully occupied, and we have our case managers here and they’re all trained, the speed will pick up with which we house people," said David Silvera, regional program manager with City Net. City Net is the nonprofit that runs the shelter on behalf of Sacramento County. "These people kind of saved my life, and a lot of other people, for having this program," said Keith Marciante, who has been staying at the tiny home village for about two months.