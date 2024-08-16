Checks stolen from post offices, cashed for $110K
Eleven people have reported a combined 14 personal checks stolen and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office believes there could be more victims after thefts from three post offices.
It took seven corrections officers to drag Omar Rodriguez from the courtroom.
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.The trial continued this week for a man accused of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex with the underage minor in exchange for money. Robson is charged with two counts of sexual assault an
Jasveen Sangha, the woman authorities have accused of supplying the ketamine that actor Matthew Perry died from using, is said to have had an extensive network for distributing the drug, but little is known about the woman police say is known as “the ketamine queen.”Sangha, according to the Department of Justice, which held a press conference about the investigation on Thursday, “took advantage of Mr. Perry by selling large amounts of ketamine to Mr. Perry over a two-week period in October of 20
TORONTO — Jacob Hoggard began serving his sentence Friday after Ontario's top court dismissed the Hedley frontman's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
Luke N. Kalisher was charged with child abuse and assault in the second degree
A former Calgary high school teacher who had sex with a 17-year-old former student, weeks after she graduated, was not in a position of trust or authority over her, the defence argued Wednesday.Jason Selby, 41, who taught at Western Canada High School, is charged with sexual exploitation. A charge of sexual assault was withdrawn by the Crown mid-trial. In Canada, the age of consent is 16 years old. But sexual exploitation can apply if the accused was in a position of trust or authority over the
One of the Edmonton men accused of murdering a Good Samaritan last week in a violent carjacking east of Calgary had just finished serving a prison sentence during which he was denied parole because of the danger he presented to the community and law enforcement, newly released documents show.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, is wanted on second-degree murder warrants after Colin Hough, 45, was fatally shot at a rural intersection near Chestermere. In June, Strawberry finished serving a prison sentenc
On the day Matthew Perry died, his live-in personal assistant gave him his first ketamine shot of the morning at around 8:30 a.m. About four hours later, while Perry watched a movie at his home in Los Angeles, the assistant gave him another injection. It was only about 40 minutes later that Perry wanted another shot, the assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, recalled in a plea agreement that he signed. “Shoot me up with a big one,” Perry told Iwamasa, according to the agreement, and asked him to prepare h
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.
New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.
A man and a woman are facing sexual assault charges following an incident in Amherstburg in July, Windsor police say.Police say the 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats. On July 20, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg. "Through investigation, officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect and pr
A Calgary fraudster arrested in Montana nine months after he fled Canada to avoid being sent to prison is heading to prison. Ronald James Aitkens, 70, was handed a four-year sentence by Justice Lloyd Robertson on Thursday for the offender's "deliberate and prolonged breach of trust.""The actions of the accused were reprehensible," wrote Robertson. Aitkens appeared in a Calgary courtroom in a blue, jail-issued jumpsuit and shackles, one week after he was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protec
A Florida jury on Friday found a 60-year-old White woman guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for fatally shooting an unarmed Black mother during an ongoing dispute over children playing near her home.
In an update from, police said all the individuals involved had been identified and that no arrest had been made
The Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a police-involved shooting at an Innisfil, Ont. home following a call for a family dispute. The agency said there were reports of a family dispute and when officers arrived there was an “interaction” involving the two men outside of the home. Four officers fired their guns at the two 19-year-olds, the SIU said.
A contractor who allegedly took hundreds of thousands of dollars from homeowners for construction projects but failed to complete the work has been charged with fraud, Windsor police say.According to police, the 41-year-old contractor defrauded the homeowners out of nearly $600,000. In a news release on Thursday police said the man solicited deposits ranging from $20,000 to $115,000 from victims under the guise of completing various construction projects. In one reported instance, the man allege
A Russian-American woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason by a Russian court after she made a donation of just over $50 to a US-based charity supporting Ukraine.
A Cape Breton man who was the subject of an emergency alert last week and subsequently charged with a variety of violent offences has been in and out of prison several times over the last 30 years while serving a life sentence for murder, according to documents from the Parole Board of Canada.Kenneth Scott MacPhee's only criminal conviction was for second-degree murder in the strangulation of 68-year-old Sydney Swinamer after a booze-and-drug-fuelled robbery in 1991.According to parole board dec